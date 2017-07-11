Worthy Christian News » Christian Headlines » Church of England votes to consider special transgender services

(Worthy News) - The Church of England’s governing body voted Sunday for bishops to consider special services for transgender people.

The motion, approved during a four-day General Synod meeting in York, said transgender people need to be “welcomed and affirmed in their parish church,” and that bishops should consider “preparing nationally commended liturgical materials to mark a person’s gender transition.”

The Rev. Christopher Newlands, who proposed the motion, opened Sunday’s debate by saying transgender people are God’s children, too.

The General Synod voted in favor of the move to publicly recognize a person’s gender transition by 284 votes to 78, The Guardian reported. [ Source: Washington Times ]

