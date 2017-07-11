Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Russian lawyer who contacted Trump’s son earlier lobbied against U.S. law despised by Putin

(Worthy News) - The Russian lawyer who met with President Trump’s eldest son during the presidential campaign last year has drawn the attention of U.S. investigators before — after she lobbied against a U.S. law despised by Vladimir Putin and made a questionable reimbursement request to federal prosecutors.

Donald Trump Jr. has admitted to meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on a campaign-related matter. During the meeting, she offered to provide compromising information about Hillary Clinton.

It’s the latest controversy for a White House facing ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the presidential election and the possibility that campaign figures colluded with Moscow. [ Source: Washington Times ]

