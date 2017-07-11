Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Number of Uninsured Americans Increases By Nearly 2 Million

(Worthy News) - The number of Americans without health insurance has increased by nearly 2 million since the beginning of 2017, according to a report from Gallup.

In the third and fourth quarter of 2016, the percentage of the uninsured hit a record low of 10.9 percent. Since that time, the percentage has been increasing, hitting 11.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017 and 11.7 percent in the second quarter.

The report suggests that there may be factors in the Obamacare marketplace that are making the uninsured rate increase. [ Source: Washington Free Beacon ]

