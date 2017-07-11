Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S. proposes new UN sanctions on North Korea

(Worthy News) - United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley aims to put to a vote within weeks a UN Security Council resolution to impose stronger sanctions on North Korea over its long-range ballistic missile test, several senior UN diplomats said Monday, according to Reuters.

Haley told some UN diplomats late last week of the ambitious timeline for a UN response to North Korea's launch of a missile that some experts believe could have the range to reach Alaska, and parts of the U.S. West Coast.

Haley said last week that she plans to propose new measures in coming days.

Haley also warned that the U.S. is prepared to defend itself from the North Korean threat, saying, "One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction.” [ Source: Arutz Sheva ]

