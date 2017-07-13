Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Top UN official warns Gaza electricity crisis will haunt Israel
Top UN official warns Gaza electricity crisis will haunt Israel
(Worthy News) - A United Nations official stationed in Jerusalem warned Israel that the current energy crisis afflicting the Hamas-run Gaza Strip is having a devastating effect on the local population, and will eventually negatively impact Israelis too.
Nickolay Mladenov, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said Israel has no immediate, direct role to play in solving the crisis, but that once it has been resolved by the conflicting Palestinian factions, Israel should do its utmost to improve conditions for the citizens of the coastal strip.
Since the Palestinian Authority decided to ask Israel to reduce the amount of fuel it delivers to Gaza, the local sewage system has shut down, causing 100,000 tons of unprocessed waste water to get dumped into the Mediterranean every day, he said.
Some residents of Gaza have no drinking water, and prices for vegetables have gone up by 50 percent, Mladenov added.
“The effects of the crisis are devastating,” he said. “And all of this, at the end of the day, will come back to Israel’s doorstep.” [ Source: Times of Israel ]