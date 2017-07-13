Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » White House goes on offense, slams DNC, Clintons for 'collusion'
White House goes on offense, slams DNC, Clintons for 'collusion'
(Worthy News) - The White House went on offense Wednesday amid the firestorm over Donald Trump Jr.’s campaign-season meeting with a Russian lawyer, trying to turn the tables by alleging the Democratic National Committee and the Clintons are the ones caught up in “collusion."
“If we’re looking at Russia relationships with anybody, it would be directly with the Clintons,” she said, citing examples of a speech former President Bill Clinton gave in Russia for which he reportedly earned over $500,000 and reports of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton selling what Deputy White House Press Secretary Huckabee Sanders described as “a third of the world’s uranium” to Russia.
“If there’s been any evidence of collusion in 2016 actually happening, it would have been between the DNC and the Ukrainian government,” Sanders said.
Sanders was referring to a Politico report published in January. The report cited a meeting between Ukrainian government officials who allegedly tried to help Clinton undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office and shared research and damaging information on Trump and his advisers with Clinton allies. [ Source: Fox News ]