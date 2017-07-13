Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Kenya Beheadings: Radical Islamists Target Christians
Kenya Beheadings: Radical Islamists Target Christians
(Worthy News) - Al Shabaab militia over the weekend killed 13 non-Muslims, mostly Christians, in coastal Kenya, sources said.
Village Muslims in the Pandanguo settlement of Lamu County helped Islamic extremists from the Somalia-based Al Shabaab identify locations where the Christians resided, a survivor of the attack told Morning Star News from a hospital in Mpeketoni. Several of the victims were beheaded.
The assailants killed four non-Muslims in Kipini (sometimes called Kadundu) on Sunday (July 9), not far from the Boni forest, a reputed hiding place of Al Shabaab rebels battling the government in Somalia. Early Saturday morning in Jima they killed nine non-Muslims in attacks that began at around 11 p.m. the previous night, shooting some and hacking others to death with machetes, including beheadings, area sources said. [ Source: Morningstar News ]
1 thought on “Kenya Beheadings: Radical Islamists Target Christians”
Religions of the world are political and military intervention and terrorism acts but Jesus Christ of Nazareth brought salvation through the shading of His precious blood on the cross but not religion. Amen