Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Oregon Passes Bill To Force Taxpayers To Pay For Abortions, Including Of Noncitizens

(Worthy News) - The Oregon legislature recently passed a bill that would force insurers to provide free abortions, with no religious exemptions. It would also increase the amount of national taxpayer funds that sponsor abortions for all Medicaid recipients, including noncitizens.

House Bill 3391 would require insurers to provide abortions at no cost to the patient, regardless of her citizenship status, gender, or income, without any religious exemptions. It would also require the state to pay an additional $500,000 in taxpayer-sponsored contraception and abortions for noncitizens under the state’s Medicaid program. [ Source: Federalist ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.