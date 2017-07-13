Worthy Christian News » US News » Senate GOP releases revised health care bill

(Worthy News) - Senate Republican leaders released a revised Obamacare replacement bill Thursday that retains some of the 2010 law’s taxes to blunt premium costs but rolls the dice with Sen. Ted Cruz’s plan to let insurers offer skimpier health plans to Americans who want them.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has little to no margin of error in rallying his 52-seat majority around the bill ahead of votes planned for next week, after Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky slammed the effort from the right and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine signaled she is unlikely to support the redrafted plan because it retains deep cuts to the Medicaid insurance program for the poor.

Democrats unanimously oppose the repeal effort, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to serve as a tie-breaker if the chamber splits 50-50. [ Source ]

