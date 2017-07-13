Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Middle East Quartet meets for first time in Trump’s presidency

(Worthy News) - Envoys from the US, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — the so-called Middle East Quartet — met in Jerusalem on Thursday for the first time since the election of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement released by the Quartet, they “expressed serious concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and discussed current efforts to resolve the crisis.”

The four also agreed to “meet again and to continue their regular engagement with Israelis and Palestinians, and key regional stakeholders.” [ Source: Times of Israel ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.