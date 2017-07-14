Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Senate Republicans don't trust leaders' Obamacare repeal process

Enrollment in California's healthcare program for the poor has soared as the state implements President Obama's federal overhaul, pleasing advocates who have sought expanded coverage but also presenting new costs for the state -- a total of $1.2 billion more than originally thought.

(Worthy News) - A lack of confidence in the legislative process is complicating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's effort to corral enough Republican votes to open the floor debate on repealing Obamacare.

The freewheeling procedure for debating Republican legislation to overhaul healthcare in the Senate calls for hundreds of proposed amendments to receive a floor vote, providing both parties ample opportunity to alter the bill.

But with Democrats unanimously opposed to the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a handful of Republicans — more than enough to kill BCRA — are hesitant to vote to begin this process, which is known as "reconciliation." [ Source: Washington Examiner ]

