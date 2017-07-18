Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Embroiled in Russia crisis, Kushner presses on with Mideast peace

(Worthy News) - On July 10, hours before The New York Times first revealed that Donald Trump Jr. had memorialized a June 2016 meeting with Russian government associates by email, Jason Greenblatt arrived in Jerusalem for a critical series of meetings.

The immediate mission for Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for international negotiations, was to facilitate an end to a water crisis gripping the Palestinian territories. But his broader goal was to continue laying the groundwork for Trump’s ambitious Mideast peace effort.

Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law tasked with leading the peace process, sought to oversee Greenblatt’s trip remotely from Washington. The publication of news that Kushner had been forwarded his brother-in-law’s email chain, and had attended that fateful June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower now under investigation by Congress and a special prosecutor, did not change his plans. [ Source (Read More...) ]

