Trump to GOP senators: Cancel your recess

(Worthy News) - President Trump told GOP senators at the White House on Wednesday that they should cancel their August recess and not leave town until acting to repeal ObamaCare.

"We shouldn't leave town until this is complete," he said during a lunch at the White House. "We should hammer this out and get it done."

Trump also said that repeal isn't enough, and that Republicans should also replace ObamaCare with new legislation. [ Source (Read More...) ]

