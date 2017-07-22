Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Three Israelis Dead, One Wounded in West Bank Stabbing Attack

(Worthy News) - Three Israelis were killed and one seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in the West Bank town of Halamish on Friday evening.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that a Palestinian assailant infiltrated a private home in the community of Halamish, also known as Neve Tsuf, north west of Ramallah, and stabbed four Israeli civilians. Three of the victims died as a result of their wounds, and one was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek hospital. The assailant was shot by a neighbor.

A 60-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, and a 40 year-old-man were killed and a woman, approximately 60-years-old, was hospitalized. [ Source:Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]

