'Campaign for Jerusalem' has begun, Palestinian Authority Claims

(Worthy News) - The Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah party called Saturday for a continued struggle “to take control of the Al-Aqsa mosque.”

In a statement sent to supporters, the movement of PA President Mahmoud Abbas said the “campaign for Jerusalem has effectively begun, and will not stop until a Palestinian victory and the release of the holy sites from Israeli occupation,” the Walla news site reported.

Fatah commended Palestinian protesters who rioted in the streets of Jerusalem on Friday against the deployment of metal detectors at the Temple Mount compound, with three reportedly killed by Israeli security forces in the violence and some 200 others wounded.

The party hailed those demonstrators’ “initifada (or armed struggle) against the enemy,” their “acts for the protection of Al-Aqsa and their struggle against the Israeli plans, while sacrificing souls and blood.” [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

Heavy clashes again erupt outside Temple Mount

At the end of evening prayers on Saturday, a group of Palestinians surrounded a police van, chanting and throwing stones and rocks. Police responded by pushing them away with tear gas and stun grenades. Later, police used a water cannon to try and disperse the hundreds of protesters who continued to pelt police with rocks. [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

