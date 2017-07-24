Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » IDF foresees possible outbreak of new intifada as tensions escalate

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet on Sunday in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Halamish Friday evening and ongoing riots over tensions on the Temple Mount.

On Saturday, Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family of the victims of the attack in Halamish.

"This is a terrorist act carried out by an animal, incited by unfathomable hatred," the prime minister said. "Security forces are doing all they can to maintain security, and will employ all the required resources for this purpose," he added. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.