Worthy Christian News » US News » Eleven states have counties with more registered voters than voting-age citizens

(Worthy News) - Government watchdog group Judicial Watch has filed a new election integrity lawsuit against the Maryland State Board of Elections and Montgomery County for denying the group access to voter registration files requested under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

Maryland was one of 11 states Judicial Watch sent notice letters to in April explaining how there were more registered voters in some counties than there were citizens over the age of 18.

“Maryland doesn’t want us to expose its voter roll mess, and we hope the courts move quickly so we can begin the process of cleaning up the rolls,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “This is a national problem, and Maryland is the scene of one of many legal battles we must be prepared to fight for clean elections.” [ Source:World Tribune (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.