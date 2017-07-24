Worthy Christian News » US News » Eleven states have counties with more registered voters than voting-age citizens
Eleven states have counties with more registered voters than voting-age citizens
(Worthy News) - Government watchdog group Judicial Watch has filed a new election integrity lawsuit against the Maryland State Board of Elections and Montgomery County for denying the group access to voter registration files requested under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.
Maryland was one of 11 states Judicial Watch sent notice letters to in April explaining how there were more registered voters in some counties than there were citizens over the age of 18.
“Maryland doesn’t want us to expose its voter roll mess, and we hope the courts move quickly so we can begin the process of cleaning up the rolls,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “This is a national problem, and Maryland is the scene of one of many legal battles we must be prepared to fight for clean elections.” [ Source:World Tribune (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Eleven states have counties with more registered voters than voting-age citizens”
I guarantee you that Donald Trump will have a second term.