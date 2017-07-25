Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump: ‘Obamacare Is Death’ (Video)
Trump: ‘Obamacare Is Death’ (Video)
(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump made use of the bully pulpit on Monday to push for repeal of the Affordable Care Act, proclaiming that "Obamacare is death."
"They kept saying it over and over again. Every Republican running for office promised immediate relief from this disastrous law," Trump said. "As a party we must fulfill that solemn promise to the voters of this country to repeal and replace, what they've been saying for the past seven years."
"But so far, Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare. They now have a chance, however, to hopefully fix what has been so badly broken for such a long time, and that is through replacement of a horrible disaster known as Obamacare," he continued.
Trump criticized Democrats for not helping with health care reform, and touted the Senate bill's elimination of the employer mandate and "other burdensome taxes [that] will significantly lower Americans' premiums." [ Source (Read More...) ]