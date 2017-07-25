Trump: ‘Obamacare Is Death’ (Video)

(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump made use of the bully pulpit on Monday to push for repeal of the Affordable Care Act, proclaiming that "Obamacare is death."

"They kept saying it over and over again. Every Republican running for office promised immediate relief from this disastrous law," Trump said. "As a party we must fulfill that solemn promise to the voters of this country to repeal and replace, what they've been saying for the past seven years."

"But so far, Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare. They now have a chance, however, to hopefully fix what has been so badly broken for such a long time, and that is through replacement of a horrible disaster known as Obamacare," he continued.

Trump criticized Democrats for not helping with health care reform, and touted the Senate bill's elimination of the employer mandate and "other burdensome taxes [that] will significantly lower Americans' premiums." [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.