Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Fatah to Hamas: Dismantle the government in Gaza

(Worthy News) - Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah Central Committee who is responsible for internal Palestinian affairs, revealed on Tuesday that over the past 10 days he had held direct and indirect contacts, through other countries, with the leadership of Hamas.

In a message to the Hamas leadership, Ahmad said, "We want to implement the reconciliation in one package deal. You must dismantle the executive committee you set up to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip."

He urged Hamas to agree to reconciliation by warning the group against Israel's "abominable" plans to establish sovereignty in Jerusalem and damage the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.