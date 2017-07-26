Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump issues edict: Transgender troops will not serve in U.S. military

(Worthy News) - President Trump tweeted Wednesday that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” Mr. Trump wrote in a series of tweets. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]

