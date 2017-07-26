Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Wisconsin company to implant microchips in its employees in August

(Worthy News) - A Wisconsin tech company says they are about to become the first business in the U.S. to offer microchip implants to its employees.

Three Square Market (32M), a River Falls-based software design company, says starting August 1st, it will be offering microchips to all their employees. The chips will be implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger, which will allow employees to pay for food and drinks in the company’s break room, open security doors, and login into their computers without any special cards—or passwords. [ Source:Fox Business (Read More...) ]

