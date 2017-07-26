Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Trump attacks Sessions again, this time for not replacing the acting FBI director

(Worthy News) - President Trump took a swipe at his attorney general on Wednesday for his failure to replace the acting FBI director — a curious critique give the statutory authority to appoint someone outside the normal line of succession rests squarely on the president’s shoulders.

The president fired off a tweet attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions — the third in three days — and questioned why he didn’t replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

“Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got….big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!” Mr. Trump wrote. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]

