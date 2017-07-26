Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Church in Zanzibar, Tanzania Shaken as Court Supports Muslims’ Opposition to Building

(Worthy News) - A court on the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, ruled on Thursday (July 20) that a church cannot continue constructing a worship building it has tried to finish for eight years, sources said.

Hard-line Muslims outside Zanzibar City have been fighting construction of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God building since 2009, having demolished the partially built structure twice before then. They claim the party that sold the property to the church was not the rightful owner.

Christians believe the court on the overwhelmingly Muslim island acted out of religious bias. A previous court ruling allowed construction to go forward. [ Source:Morningstar (Read More...) ]

