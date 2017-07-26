Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Palestinians: Removal of Metal Detectors Not Enough

Palestinian Authority Leader Mahmoud Abbas

(Worthy News) - The Palestinian Authority and Islamic religious authorities said Israel's removal of recently installed metal detectors and security cameras at an entrance to the Temple Mount is not enough.

Both entities further rejected the Security Cabinet's decision to replace the metal detectors with more advanced surveillance, including "smart cameras," which will take up to six months to be ready to use at an estimated cost of $23 million.

P.A. Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah called the decision "unacceptable," the Palestinian Authority's official Ma'an news agency reported Tuesday. [ Source:CBN News (Read More...) ]

