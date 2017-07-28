Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » New video shows Planned Parenthood skirting partial-birth abortion law
(Worthy News) - A new undercover video shows an abortionist at Planned Parenthood admitting to feigning compliance with the federal ban on partial-birth abortion.
At a Planned Parenthood conference evening reception, Dr. Suzie Prabhakaran, vice president of medical affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, says she routinely documents her “intent” to perform dismemberment abortions, where the fetus is pulled apart by forceps rather than extracted from the womb alive, but leaves open the possibility of actually performing partial-birth abortions.
“To comply with the partial-birth abortion ban, you basically have to say, ‘I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure,’ ” Ms. Prabhakaran tells undercover pro-life activists posing as fetal tissue buyers. “So every time you do a procedure, that’s how you document. So, like, there’s like a checkbox, so it would be before the procedure, you do your evaluation, you write, ‘I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure.’ “ [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]