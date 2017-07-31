Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Republicans reject Trump's call to let Obamacare implode

(Worthy News) - Republicans in Congress are rejecting President Trump's call to let Obamacare "implode" after the Senate failed to advance legislation to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Senate Republicans said hours their failed vote that they should continue to work on health care reform, although they disagreed on a way forward and had no immediate plans to act.

House Republicans, having passed legislation to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act in the spring said flatly that Trump's off-again, on-again recommendation that he might deliberately let the law crash to put pressure on Congress to respond is unacceptable and wouldn't be tolerated by their voters. [ Source:Washington Examiner (Read More...) ]

