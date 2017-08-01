Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Trump says U.S. will ‘handle’ North Korea after second ICBM launch

(Worthy News) - President Trump said Monday that his administration will “handle” the threat posed by North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“We’ll handle North Korea. It will be handled. We will handle everything,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, where he introduced new chief of staff John F. Kelly.

North Korea launched its second ICBM on Friday, its 14th missile test this year. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.