Dow closes at record high as Street cheers strong earnings season
(Worthy News) - The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record high on Monday as Wall Street cheered on what's been a strong earnings season.
The 30-stock index rose 60.81 points to close at 21,891.12 with Goldman Sachs and Home Depot contributing the most gains. Boeing also contributed gains, with shares rising half a percent after announcing it expects a record number of aircraft orders from India. The announcement came about a week after posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
The S&P 500 closed 0.07 percent lower at 2,470.30 as materials and information technology lagged. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.42 percent to end at 6,348.12 as large-cap tech stocks like Facebook and Alphabet pulled back. [ Source: CNBC (Read More...) ]