Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Arrests at Temple Mount after fight breaks out between Jewish, Muslim visitors

(Worthy News) - Israeli police said on Tuesday that hundreds of Jewish visitors were permitted to visit the Temple Mount to mark the Jewish holy day of Tisha b'Av, but that six visitors were ejected from the flashpoint site for "violation of the rules."

Under the status quo that governs Muslim and Jewish access to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, Jews are prohibited from praying there, but are allowed to visit. It is the holiest site in Judaism, and third holiest site in Islam.

According to police, at the end of the visit of one Jewish group to the site, a quarrel broke out between Jewish and Muslim visitors. Police intervened and arrested three Jewish suspects and one Muslim man. [ Source: i24 (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.