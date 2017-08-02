Kushner: 'There may be no solution' to Israeli-Palestinian conflict'

Jared Kushner

(Worthy News) - Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior advisor of US President Donald Trump, has expressed doubt the American administration could find a 'unique' solution that would lead to peace between Israel and the Palestinians, according to an audio recording leaked to WIRED magazine.

While speaking to congressional interns in Washington on Monday, Kushner was asked how he plans to negotiate peace between Israel and the Palestinians and how he plans to succeed where others have failed.

"What do we offer that's unique? I don’t know," he responded. "I'm sure everyone that's tried this has been unique in some ways, but again we're trying to follow very logically. We're thinking about what the right end state is. And we’re trying to work with the parties very quietly to see if there's a solution." [ Source:Ynet News (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.