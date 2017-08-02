Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Kushner: 'There may be no solution' to Israeli-Palestinian conflict'
Kushner: 'There may be no solution' to Israeli-Palestinian conflict'
(Worthy News) - Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior advisor of US President Donald Trump, has expressed doubt the American administration could find a 'unique' solution that would lead to peace between Israel and the Palestinians, according to an audio recording leaked to WIRED magazine.
While speaking to congressional interns in Washington on Monday, Kushner was asked how he plans to negotiate peace between Israel and the Palestinians and how he plans to succeed where others have failed.
"What do we offer that's unique? I don’t know," he responded. "I'm sure everyone that's tried this has been unique in some ways, but again we're trying to follow very logically. We're thinking about what the right end state is. And we’re trying to work with the parties very quietly to see if there's a solution." [ Source:Ynet News (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Kushner: 'There may be no solution' to Israeli-Palestinian conflict'”
Dear Jared:
There IS a solution......but it's not coming from any man on Earth. You can even read about it. It's in the books of Isaiah, Jeremiah, Zechariah and a few others.