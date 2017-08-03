Worthy Christian News » Christian » New Archaeological Discovery Confirms Biblical Account of the Babylonian Conquest of Jerusalem (Video)

(Worthy News) - The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) recently confirmed the Old Testament's account of the destruction of Jerusalem by the Babylonian Empire which took place in the 6th century B.C.

The IAA excavation conducted at the Jerusalem Walls National Park found "charred wood, grape seeds, pottery, fish scales and bones, and unique, rare artifacts."

"These findings depict the affluence and character of Jerusalem, capital of the Judean Kingdom, and are mesmerizing proof of the city's demise at the hands of the Babylonians," the IAA described in a YouTube video.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.