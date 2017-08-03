Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Israeli spy agency uncovers Gaza-Turkey-West Bank terror money trail
Israeli spy agency uncovers Gaza-Turkey-West Bank terror money trail
(Worthy News) - A Hamas money laundering ring transferring money from officials in Gaza, via Turkey, to the West Bank city of Hebron has been exposed by the Shin Bet, IDF and Israel Police, the internal security agency cleared for publication on Thursday.
According to a statement by the Shin Bet internal security agency the money laundering ring was run by senior Hamas activist Muhammed Mahed Bader from Hebron. Bader, a member of the group’s legislative council recruited two other Hamas activists from Hebron, Mus’ab al-Haslom and Taha Othman, who were sent to Turkey under the guise of business trips.
While in Turkey the two met with Hamas activist Haroun Nasser al-Din, another Hebron resident who was released from Israeli prison as part of the prisoner exchange deal for kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Al-Haslom and two others, his brother Yusri Hashalom and Omer Kimari are said to have been in contact with Majed Jaba, a Hamas activist originally from Hebron but exiled to the Gaza Strip after having been released as part of the Shalit prisoner deal. Jaba is suspected of helping to transfer funds. [ Source (Read More...) ]