New Indonesian Report Warns Religious Minorities Fear Intolerance
A new report on freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) in Indonesia by Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) warns that religious minorities in the country are increasingly fearful of rising religious intolerance.
The report follows a fact-finding visit by CSW to Indonesia in May 2017, shortly after the verdict was delivered in the blasphemy trial of the former governor of Jakarta. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, is a double minority as an ethnic Chinese Indonesian and a Christian. He was falsely charged with blasphemy during his re-election campaign. CSW is running a letter-writing campaign to encourage Ahok in prison. [ Source:Christian Solidarity Worldwide (Read More...) ]