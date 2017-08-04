Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » US Senate approves bill to suspend aid to Palestinians
US Senate approves bill to suspend aid to Palestinians
(Worthy News) - A US Senate committee approved legislation Thursday that would suspend US financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority until it ends what lawmakers said is a long-standing practice of rewarding Palestinians who kill Americans and Israelis.
Members of the Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 17-4 to pass the measure, called the "Taylor Force Act," sponsored by South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and the committee chairman, Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker.
Corker said the Palestinian Authority has "enshrined in law" a system that creates a monetary incentive for acts of terrorism by paying monthly stipends of as much as $3,500 to Palestinians who commit acts of violence and to their families. The amount of the payment depends on the length of the jail sentence they receive for the crime, he said. [ Source: Ynet News (Read More...) ]