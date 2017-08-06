Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Sudan demolishes another church, but MPs block school on Sundays

(Worthy News) - The Sudanese government demolished another church on Wednesday (2 August), the day after Members of the Khartoum state parliament rejected an order by the Minister of Education for all Christian schools in the capital to open on a Sunday.

The Baptist Church in Omdurman, across the Nile, just west from the capital Khartoum, was on the list of 27 churches designated for destruction last year by the Sudanese government, which claims they were in violation of the designated purposes of the land they were built on.

The EU Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, Ján Figeľ, raised this issue in March during a visit to Sudan and was told some of the demolitions had been temporarily stopped.

However, since then at least two more churches have been destroyed and a church worker killed when he tried to intervene. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Hebrews 13:3 Remember those who are in bonds, as bound with them; and those who are ill-treated, since you are also in the body. Revelation 6:9-11 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.