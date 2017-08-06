Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Ethiopian Christian attacked with machetes for evangelizing

(Worthy News) - An Ethiopian Christian suffered deep wounds to the back of his head when he was attacked while alone in his home by a group of local Muslims with machetes.

The attack on 16 July left the 27-year-old man needing life-saving surgery.

The man – who, for security reasons, cannot be named – was attacked in Hirna, a rural town 400 KM east of the capital, Addis Ababa. His local clinic referred him to the hospital in nearby Asebeteferi who in turn sent him to Adama, where a doctor, believing he would die en route to a bigger hospital, operated on his wounds. Although he is still unwell, the surgery stabilised him enough to be taken elsewhere for more specialised treatment.

A source told World Watch Monitor that the gang of Muslims who attacked the man were angry because he was evangelising. The gang had first attacked the local Full Gospel Church and partly damaged its roof and a wall before going to the man’s house. [ Source: World Watch Monitor (Read More...) ]

