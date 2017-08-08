Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Maryland City to Decide on Allowing Illegal Immigrants to Vote

(Worthy News) - College Park, Md. is weighing whether to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections.

Officials in College Park, which is home to the University of Maryland's main campus, have yet to make their final decision, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The measure's sponsor, City Councilwoman Christine Nagle, said it would be good for non-citizens living in the city to make decisions regarding local services. [ Source (Read More...) ]

