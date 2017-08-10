Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » U.S., Japan conduct air exercises near Korean peninsula

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM -- A B-1B Lancer soars over the Pacific Ocean after air refueling training here Sept. 30. The B1B Bomber is deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of the Pacific Commands continuous bomber presence in the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing regional security and the U.S. commitment to the Western Pacific. The B1 is from the 37th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III)

(Worthy News) - The United States and Japan conducted joint air drills in skies near the Korean peninsula on Aug 8.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers and two Japanese F-2 fighter jets took part in the drills, which were held near Japan’s southern Kyushu island, according to a news release from Japan’s Air Self Defense Force (ASDF).

The U.S. B-1Bs, which are capable of carrying nuclear bombs, followed up the drills with Japan with a separate exercise with South Korean Forces, the ASDF said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

