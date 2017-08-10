Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Tillerson, Mattis back up Trump’s stark warning to North Korea

(Worthy News) - The State and Defense departments provided backup Wednesday to President Trump’s threat a day earlier to rain down “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if North Korea did not curb its nuclear programs, but there was little sign Pyongyang was seeking to ease its threats against the U.S. and its allies in the region.

Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis offered stern words for the North in the wake of reports that the regime of Kim Jong-un may have developed a nuclear device small enough to fit on a missile that could reach much of the U.S. homeland.

“What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un can understand,” Mr. Tillerson said. “The president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

