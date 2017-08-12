Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Gospel Being Released into N Korea by Balloon Offensive (Video)

(Worthy News) - For nearly three decades, one Christian human rights group has carried out an unusual aerial offensive to encourage North Korea's secret believers.

Every week, hundreds of bright orange balloons, with all 16 chapters of the book of Mark inscribed on it, float into North Korean airspace.

"We started this project back in 1991, and just as a dandelion needs the wind to spread its seeds, we need the wind to spread the message," Peter explained.

That message is the Word of God printed in the Korean language on thousands of these bright orange balloons.

