Strong earthquake strikes off Indonesian island of Sumatra

(Worthy News) - A strong earthquake struck Sunday off the coast of southern Sumatra in Indonesia, causing panic as it was felt several hundred miles (kilometers) away in Singapore.
There are no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Sunday morning had a magnitude of 6.4 and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21 miles). It was centered 74 kilometers (46 miles) west of the coastal city of Bengkulu. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.