Worthy Christian News » World News » Satellite Photos Show North Korea Preparing for Submarine Missile Launch
Satellite Photos Show North Korea Preparing for Submarine Missile Launch
(Worthy News) - Recent satellite images appear to show activity at one of North Korea’s submarine bases.
The news comes just days before the Communist country has threatened to carry out a missile test towards US-owned territory, Guam.
Joseph Bermudez is a specialist in North Korean defense and intelligence affairs. He posted the photographs on the authoritative ’38 North’ blog of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University.
Bermudez said the pictures taken in May show similar preparations to those that took place before North Korea’s last submarine launched missile test in August last year. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.
1 thought on “Satellite Photos Show North Korea Preparing for Submarine Missile Launch”
If a N. Korean sub was ever an imminent threat to the U.S., it would be destroyed in a matter of minutes. N. Korea doesn't have the intelligence nor the fire power of the U.S.