Christian Rights Activists in Vietnam Charged with Serious ‘Crimes’

(Worthy News) - After 19 long months of investigative detention following his Dec. 16, 2015 arrest, renowned human rights attorney Nguyen Van Dai was finally charged with a crime on July 30.

Vietnamese authorities charged Dai, 35-year-old legal associate Le Thu Ha and four other human rights activists, including Pastor Nguyen Trung Ton, 45, with “carrying out activities with the purpose of overthrowing the Peoples’ administration,” under article 79 of the Penal Code.

The latter four were taken into custody on July 30, according to state news outlets. Sources said they assume their names came from examination of Dai’s computers or were obtained from him by “enhanced interrogation.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

