Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » At least 11 people die in Kenyan post-election violence

Monday, August 14, 2017 | Tag Cloud Monday, August 14, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - Tensions remained high in Kenya yesterday after 11 people died in violent protests and the opposition stood by its demand that the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta be overturned.

Stone-throwing supporters of defeated veteran rival Raila Odinga squared off over the weekend with security forces in opposition strongholds in the country’s west and the slums of the capital Nairobi.

A senior police official said eight bodies from Nairobi’s slums had arrived at the city morgue, and an Agence France-Presse photographer saw the body of a young girl whose family said she had been shot in the back while watching protests from a balcony. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.