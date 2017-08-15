Worthy Christian News » Christian » 'This is NOT the Way of the Cross': Christian Leaders Condemn White Supremacism

(Worthy News) - Christian leaders are condemning white nationalism and the alt-right movement in the wake of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one person dead after a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protestors.

"When hell exhales the outcome is hatred. Both unacceptable and diabolical, racism must be confronted by God fearing people," Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and a member of President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board, said in a statement released to the press.

"I condemn the forces of white nationalism, white supremacy and antisemitism that divide our country today and I also condemn those who seek to politicize it all for their political gain." [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.