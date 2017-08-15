Worthy Christian News » Christian » 'This is NOT the Way of the Cross': Christian Leaders Condemn White Supremacism
'This is NOT the Way of the Cross': Christian Leaders Condemn White Supremacism
(Worthy News) - Christian leaders are condemning white nationalism and the alt-right movement in the wake of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one person dead after a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protestors.
"When hell exhales the outcome is hatred. Both unacceptable and diabolical, racism must be confronted by God fearing people," Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and a member of President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board, said in a statement released to the press.
"I condemn the forces of white nationalism, white supremacy and antisemitism that divide our country today and I also condemn those who seek to politicize it all for their political gain." [ Source (Read More...) ]