US Navy reports another tense encounter with an Iran drone

(Worthy News) - An unarmed Iranian drone shadowed a U.S. aircraft carrier at night and came close enough to F-18 fighter jets to put the lives of American pilots at risk, the Navy said Tuesday, reporting the second such tense encounter within a week. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the U.S. safety concerns were unfounded.

The Iranian Sadegh drone flew without any warning lights Sunday night while shadowing the USS Nimitz, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet.

The drone did not respond to repeated radio calls and came within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of U.S. fighters, he said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

