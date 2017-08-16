Worthy Christian News » World News » Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: We could restart 'advanced' nuke program 'within hours'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

(Worthy News) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told President Trump not to impose sanctions on the regime, warning the Iranians could restart their nuclear program "within hours" in retaliation.

"If they are inclined to get back to those experiences, Iran would certainly return in a short time -- not a week or a month but within hours -- to a situation more advanced than before the start of negotiations," Rouhani told Iranian parliament, per a semi-official domestic media outlet.

That threat likely will be tested as Trump implements a new sanctions law recently passed by Congress in response to Iranian aggression beyond the nuclear weapons program. Rouhani accused the United States of breaking the nuclear pact and portrayed Trump as an unreliable and belligerent leader. [ Source (Read More...) ]

