North Korea is executing, torturing and enslaving those who practice religion, US says in new report
(Worthy News) - The North Korean regime has continued to position itself as one of the world's worst persecutors of the religious, torturing and killing people who practice their faith, according to a State Department report released Tuesday.
The 2016 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom determined that the government led by dictator Kim Jong Un continues to delineate brutal punishments for those who engage in faith-bound acts outside of worshipping the country’s leadership. The punishment includes “executions, torture, beatings and arrests.”
“An estimated 80,000 to 120,000 political prisoners, some imprisoned for religious reasons, were believed to be held in the political prison camp system in remote areas under horrific conditions,” the report stated. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Hebrews 13:3 Remember those who are in bonds, as bound with them; and those who are ill-treated, since you are also in the body.
Revelation 6:9-11 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
2 thoughts on “North Korea is executing, torturing and enslaving those who practice religion, US says in new report”
And in the USA, those who practice faith (religion) in the real Jesus Christ of the New Covenant (the Bible) get to be drugged, enslaved to Psychologists/Psychiatrists, home confinements, tortured by many of those same drugs, unwilling participants in "human experimentations" (see the Patient Admissions documents for most all the Catholic teaching hospitals). But no one reports of that stuff which has been going on as long as the Sisters and Jesuits of so many Catholic orders have been bringing in Psychoanalysis via their hospitals. Mental illness is more often than not just another name for political dissident in the USA. Now, with both royal English Princes and Kate on their side, it's invading the UK (via it's NHS) too.