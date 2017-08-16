Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Christian Persecution in India Hits Record High in First Half of 2017

(Worthy News) - The first quarter of 2017 saw 248 persecution incidents wherein Christians were harassed, threatened or attacked for their faith in India. More recent records indicate the number of incidents in first six months of 2017 is now up to 410 incidents. This represents an enormous increase in persecution as there were only 441 incidents reported in 2016 for the entire year.

These attacks can often be brutal. “When the Christians are beaten by the extremists, they receive injuries mostly on their heads or their vital body parts. The assaulters do not care if the person dies in the attack. They know that they will not be punished because the Government (and hence the judiciary) will take their side. In most of the cases the assaulters go unpunished,” One local OD partner reports. [ Source (Read More...) ]

