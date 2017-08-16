Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Christian Persecution in India Hits Record High in First Half of 2017
Christian Persecution in India Hits Record High in First Half of 2017
(Worthy News) - The first quarter of 2017 saw 248 persecution incidents wherein Christians were harassed, threatened or attacked for their faith in India. More recent records indicate the number of incidents in first six months of 2017 is now up to 410 incidents. This represents an enormous increase in persecution as there were only 441 incidents reported in 2016 for the entire year.
These attacks can often be brutal. “When the Christians are beaten by the extremists, they receive injuries mostly on their heads or their vital body parts. The assaulters do not care if the person dies in the attack. They know that they will not be punished because the Government (and hence the judiciary) will take their side. In most of the cases the assaulters go unpunished,” One local OD partner reports. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Hebrews 13:3 Remember those who are in bonds, as bound with them; and those who are ill-treated, since you are also in the body.
Revelation 6:9-11 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
1 thought on “Christian Persecution in India Hits Record High in First Half of 2017”
The U.S. State Department has made a report of the increased minority persecution of the minorities in India, the first report published since President Trump took the office.
The world roaming PM of India, Modi has fully ignored the repeated warning from the U.S. State Department-U.S. Congressmen and Senators, and the U.S.
Foreign Relation Committee.
When three delegates of the U.S. Religious Freedom Foundation applied for a visa to visit the persecuted minorities in India, their visa was declined by the
Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
In February 2016, 26 U.S. Congressmen and 8 Senators showing their concern of increased minority persecution in India wrote an elaborate letter to PM Modi, he has ignored that.
When one of the members of the U.S. Foreign Relation Committee paid a visit to India, openly expressed the concern of the U.S. about the increased minority persecution, it was ignored. Now, in the vast area of India, eating beef can be very dangerous; killing a cow will be capital murder. Six States of India have anti-conversion laws, and another one joined the group.
India is rapidly shifting to a radical theocracy and anarchy under the new Government.