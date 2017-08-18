Worthy Christian News » World News » During Solar Eclipse, U.S. Military Plans Korean War Games

(Worthy News) - The annual Ulchi-Freedom Guardian exercise is scheduled for 10 days beginning Aug. 21, and will include about 25,000 U.S. troops along with tens of thousands of South Koreans. The exercise focuses on defending South Korea against an attack from the north, and each year triggers threats and rebukes from North Korea. But it comes at an especially sensitive time now, following the exchange of a series of threats between President Trump and North Korea.

U.S. Forces Korea, the command that oversees some 28,500 American military personnel on the Korean Peninsula, has no current plans to change the size, format or messaging for this year’s exercise, said Army Col. Chad G. Carroll, a military spokesman in South Korea. The mission is planned well in advance, considered defensive in nature and allows both military forces and civilian officials to strengthen their readiness for a crisis, he said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years to Sweep US: Key Facts

The first total solar eclipse to sweep North America in nearly a century will march across the continent on August 21, casting a shadow over millions of people from coast to coast.

This is the first eclipse to pass over the United States in the 21st century.

It is the first total eclipse on American soil since 1991, when one was visible from the Big Island of Hawaii.

But it has been 38 years since the mainland United States glimpsed a total eclipse. The last one was in 1979, and that swept only a handful of northwestern states.

Having a total solar eclipse move across entire the United States is quite rare. The last time it happened was in 1918. [ Source (Read More...) ]

The year that our nation declared its independence, in 1776, was the last time a total solar eclipse occurred only over the United States and in no other country.

Total eclipse events — when the moon completely passes in front of the sun — may come infrequently (in fact, about two occur somewhere on our vast planet every three years), but the United States has experienced other types of solar eclipses more recently. [ Source (Read More...) ]

